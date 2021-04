Category: World Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 02:53 Hits: 4

HOUSTON: Two men died after a Tesla vehicle, which was believed to be operating without anyone in the driver's seat, crashed into a tree on Saturday (Apr 17) night north of Houston, authorities said. “There was no one in the driver’s seat," Sergeant Cinthya Umanzor of the Harris County Constable ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/two-dead-tesla-crash-texas-driverless-tree-fire-2019-model-s-14651182