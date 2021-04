Category: World Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 06:35 Hits: 3

Top advisers to the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France, and Germany will hold consultations on April 19 to chart a path for a possible summit aimed at easing tensions in eastern Ukraine.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-france-germany-russia-discuss-leaders-summit/31210897.html