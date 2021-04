Category: World Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 07:44 Hits: 3

The former coordinator of opposition leader Aleksei Navalny's team in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, has been detained two days before announced rallies to demand the Kremlin critic's release from prison amid reports his health is rapidly deteriorating.

