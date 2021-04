Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 April 2021 18:43 Hits: 4

A blaze broke out inside the national park that is home to the Cape Town landmark. The cause is as yet unknown, but more than 120 firefighters have been dispatched to the scene. Local people have been evacuated.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/south-africa-s-table-mountain-ravaged-by-fire/a-57246447?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf