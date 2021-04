Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 April 2021 13:16 Hits: 5

Parisian cinemas are displaying movie posters of local heroes – like real-life baristas, bakers, grocers and hairdressers – as movie houses remain shuttered due to Covid-19. Aimed at boosting local businesses, some 240 posters will occupy spaces usually dedicated to Hollywood blockbusters for the next two weeks.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/culture/20210418-now-playing-the-barista-movie-posters-at-paris-cinemas-feature-lockdown-heroes