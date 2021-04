Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 April 2021 15:41 Hits: 3

British health officials are investigating a COVID-19 variant originating in India but as yet they do not have enough evidence to classify it is as a variant of concern, Susan Hopkins of Public Health England (PHE) said on Sunday.

