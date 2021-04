Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 April 2021 22:37 Hits: 2

But it's uncertain how many more refugees from Africa, the Middle East and Central America are set to benefit.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-president-joe-biden-to-raise-refugee-cap-after-criticism/a-57242289?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf