A royal adieu to Prince Philip, Raul Castro steps down and a French publisher says ‘arret’

A royal adieu to Prince Philip, Raul Castro steps down and a French publisher says ‘arret’ Britain honoured the life of Prince Philip at a funeral limited to 30 guests by the Covid-19 pandemic while Raul Castro stepped down as head of Cuba’s communist party. Globally, calls to waive vaccine patents mounted amid confusion over the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Here in France, we spoke to top US coronavirus adviser Dr Anthony Fauci and a publisher asks writers to stop sending manuscripts as unsolicited submissions spiked after a year of lockdowns.

https://www.france24.com/en/culture/20210417-a-royal-adieu-to-prince-philip-raul-castro-steps-down-and-a-french-publisher-says-arret

