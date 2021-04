Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 April 2021 07:44 Hits: 2

KOTA BARU (Bernama): Kelantan on Sunday (April 18) recorded the highest Covid-19 infectivity rate (Rt) or R-nought (R0) in the country, at 1.32, compared with the national rate of 1.19. Read full story

