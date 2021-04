Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 April 2021 03:17 Hits: 2

WINDSOR, England: Queen Elizabeth bade farewell to Prince Philip at a funeral on Saturday (Apr 17) that celebrated his seven decades of service and gave grandsons William and Harry the chance to talk in public for the first time since claims of racism threw the family into crisis. Elizabeth ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/prince-philip-funeral-queen-elizabeth-britain-14642154