Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 April 2021 03:30 Hits: 2

SEOUL: South Korea raised concerns over Japan's decision to release contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea with visiting US climate envoy John Kerry, its foreign ministry said, but Kerry reaffirmed Washington's confidence in the plan's transparency. Kerry arrived ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/south-korea-us-japan-fukushima-nuclear-plant-water-14645898