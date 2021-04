Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 April 2021 19:23 Hits: 4

The Czech Republic has announced that it is expelling 18 Russian diplomats it considers spies after intelligence agencies concluded that Russian military agents were involved in a massive ammunition depot explosion on Czech soil in 2014.

