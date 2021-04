Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 April 2021 06:22 Hits: 3

Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka has claimed he was the target of a U.S.-backed assassination plot, and Russian intelligence said that two Belarusians detained in Moscow this week were allegedly linked to the plot.

