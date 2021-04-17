Kevin McCarthy mocked for claim GOP is not party of 'nativist dog whistles' after Greene's new 'Anglo-Saxon' caucus

Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 April 2021 11:56 Hits: 1

"The nativist call is coming from inside your own caucus, Kevin"

After four years of a Republican President who worked almost daily to spread or lend support to racism, white nationalism, or white supremacism – including having top advisors inside the White House who embraced those ideologies – House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is having a hard time tamping down the Pandora's Box of hate Donald Trump unleashed.

McCarthy has refused to take a strong stand against the most dangerous members of his caucus, trying to allow the extremist Congressmen and Congresswomen to actively lie, disrupt House business, and spread hate on a daily basis. Because they are raising millions.

In response to Republican white supremacist members of Congress Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona announcing they are forming the "America First Caucus," McCarthy tried to stand up to those radicals, as Forbes notes, via tweet.

It did not go well.

The America First Caucus's "platform" says "a certain intellectual boldness is needed amongst members of the AFC to follow in President Trump's footsteps, and potentially step on some toes and sacrifice sacred cows for the good of the American nation."

It's focus? All the current GOP buzzwords, like "Election Fraud," "Sovereignty," "Big Tech," "Immigration," "America First Education," and "The Chinese Communist Party," among others.

One portion that is raising a lot of eyebrows talks not about America's "Judeo-Christian" heritage, which the far right often uses to single out some immigrants, but another term that narrows that opening even further: "America is a nation with a border, and a culture, strengthened by a common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions."

Late Friday afternoon McCarthy tried to push back.

"America is built on the idea that we are all created equal and success is earned through honest, hard work. It isn't built on identity, race, or religion," he tweeted. "The Republican Party is the party of Lincoln & the party of more opportunity for all Americans—not nativist dog whistles."

The Republican Party, even decades before Donald Trump, has been the party of nativist dog whistles, as many reminded him.

Here's what some are saying.



