Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 April 2021 05:39 Hits: 4

Lionel Messi scored twice, including a stunning solo goal, as Barcelona blew away Athletic Bilbao to win the Copa del Rey on Saturday, consigning their opponents to a second final defeat in two weeks.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210418-messi-scores-twice-as-barcelona-crush-athletic-bilbao-4-0-in-copa-del-rey-final