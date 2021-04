Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 April 2021 06:57 Hits: 3

French President Emmanuel Macron said the international community has to "define clear red lines with Russia," in an interview extract released Saturday, adding that countries must be ready to impose sanctions in case of "unacceptable behavior."

