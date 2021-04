Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 12:30 Hits: 0

In its efforts to generate more revenue to fund a massive infrastructure spending package, US President Joe Biden's administration is seeking to add more red tape to a corporate tax regime that already has too much of it. Fortunately, there is a perfectly sensible alternative.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/corporate-tax-reform-destination-based-cash-flow-tax-by-alan-auerbach-2021-04