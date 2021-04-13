Derek Chauvin Trial Breaks Down Blue Wall of Silence as Police Officials Testify Against Ex-Cop

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 12:34 Hits: 1

We get the latest on the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd, with Minneapolis-based civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong. She says prosecutors in the case have successfully chipped away at the “blue wall of silence” by getting current police officials to testify against Chauvin. However, she says it’s likely that “the only reason that these officers have testified is because the world is watching.”

