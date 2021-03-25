The 'Trashman' Who Became an Influencer - Instagram sensation Terrill Haigler reflects on his newfound micro-celebrity and the crucial work of city sanitation departments.

Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 21:22 Hits: 0

In the latest instalment of "Working People," we sit down and chat with (former) Philly sanitation worker and Instagram sensation Terrill Haigler—or, as listeners may know him, "Ya Fav Trashman." Terrill's incredible and inspiring story took an interesting turn during the Covid-19 pandemic when he was working for the Philly sanitation department and started an Instagram account where he would post updates from the job and answer residents’ questions about trash pickup. With his platform, Terrill has helped spread awareness of the hard work sanitation workers do, the conditions they face, and what residents can do to clean up their neighborhoods.





