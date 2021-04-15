The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

A Courageous Decision : Rep. Ro Khanna Praises Biden's Plan to End the Forever War in Afghanistan

Category: World Hits: 0

Seg1 rokhanna afghan 1

Democratic Congressmember Ro Khanna says President Joe Biden’s plan to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan is a “courageous” decision. “I’m very glad that we have a president who has finally recognized that this is not a militarily winnable war,” says Khanna. President Biden announced this week he plans to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, bringing the longest war in U.S. history to a close. Khanna says he is open to a U.N. peacekeeping force, as some have suggested, to ensure Afghanistan does not fall into deeper chaos once American troops leave. “Withdrawing militarily does not mean that we can stop engaging,” says Khanna.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/4/15/ro_khanna_joe_biden_afghanistan_war

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version