'Fight For Life' Demonstrators Call For Stronger Anti-COVID Measures In Sarajevo

'Fight For Life' Demonstrators Call For Stronger Anti-COVID Measures In Sarajevo Several dozen protesters marched, honked car horns, and rallied in Sarajevo on April 17, calling on the country’s parliament to remove the government, which they accuse of poor management of the COVID-19 pandemic in Bosnia-Herzegovina. Organizers of the protest -- called “Fight For Life” -- accuse the cabinet of being responsible for delays in the procurement of vaccines. Activists also called for mandatory PCR tests upon entry into the country.

