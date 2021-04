Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 April 2021 16:26 Hits: 2

Jailed Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny's health has rapidly deteriorated and he could suffer cardiac arrest "any minute," according to doctors demanding immediate access to the prominent Kremlin critic.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-navalny-health-cardiac-arrest/31209000.html