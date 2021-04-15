India: COVID-19 Double Variant Identified in 10 States

Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 22:18 Hits: 0

The COVID-19 double mutant variant has been identified in 10 states in India thus far, authorities from the Health Ministry told local media on Thursday.

Double mutant variants have been found in Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh, among other states, the NDTV network reported.

Double Mutant COVID-19 Strain Found in 80% of India Districts https://t.co/5AmukyzaGGpic.twitter.com/AI7lG0ax2X April 15, 2021

The B.1.617 is a new double mutation strain, which scientists describe as a hybrid of the South African, UK, and Brazilian variants of the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

According to NDTV, it is impossible to confirm that this mutation is responsible for the alarming rise of infections. Still, the UK variant has been found in 80 percent of people with COVID-19 in Punjab.

