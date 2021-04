Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 April 2021 17:43 Hits: 2

Myanmar’s junta on Saturday announced it pardoned and released more than 23,000 prisoners to mark the traditional Thingyan New Year holiday, but it wasn’t immediately clear if they included pro-democracy activists who were detained in the wake of the military’s seizure of power in February.

