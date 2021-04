Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 April 2021 17:04 Hits: 2

Russia on Saturday said it would expel a Ukrainian diplomat, prompting an immediate pledge of retaliation from Kiev, further escalating tensions over Moscow's troop build-up on Ukraine's eastern flank.

