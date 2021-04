Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 April 2021 17:30 Hits: 2

PARIS: The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units in France has fallen and the figure for patients in hospital has also dropped, the health ministry said on Saturday (Apr 17), in a sign pressure on the medical system is easing. Health ministry data showed that 5,877 people were in ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/france-reports-daily-decline-in-covid-19-patients-in-intensive-14643330