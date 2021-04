Category: World Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 22:05 Hits: 0

As the trial of Derek Chauvin draws to a close, in a welter of expert testimony and talk of the crumbling blue wall of police silence, the most important witness from more than three weeks of testimony might also be the least memorable.

Read more https://progressive.org/dispatches/alisha-oyler-williams-210416/