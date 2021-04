Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 April 2021 09:49 Hits: 7

The global death toll from the coronavirus topped a staggering 3 million people Saturday amid repeated setbacks in the worldwide vaccination campaign and a deepening crisis in places such as Brazil, India and France.

