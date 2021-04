Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 April 2021 09:03 Hits: 7

Sixteen months after the coronavirus was first detected in China, more than 100 million people have been infected. The death toll has now hit a new grim milestone.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-global-coronavirus-death-toll-passes-3-million/a-57209212?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf