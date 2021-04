Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 April 2021 03:00 Hits: 7

WASHINGTON: The CIA made its first known attempt to assassinate a leader of the Cuban revolution in 1960, offering US$10,000 to a pilot flying Raul Castro from Prague to Havana to arrange an "accident", according to declassified documents published on Friday (Apr 16). Pilot Jose Raul Martinez, who ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/cia-plan-assassinate-raul-castro-1960-declassified-pilot-14639816