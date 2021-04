Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 April 2021 06:31 Hits: 1

Maxwell had argued that negative press and financier Jeffrey Epstein's death inhibited her chances of a fair trial. The British socialite is accused of grooming teenage girls for her ex-boyfriend to sexually abuse.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ghislaine-maxwell-us-judge-denies-bid-to-dismiss-sex-charges/a-57235280?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf