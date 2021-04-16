Could waiving Covid-19 vaccine patents save the world?

Category: World Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 20:41 Hits: 1

A year after Covid-19 was declared a global pandemic, and the world’s pharmaceutical companies threw themselves into the race to find a vaccine against the deadly disease, the contest is now on patenting their immunisation shots. But intellectual property rights drive prices and can discriminate against vaccine access, prompting louder and louder calls for patents to be temporarily waived.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210416-could-waived-covid-19-patents-save-the-world