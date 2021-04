Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 April 2021 08:11 Hits: 0

(Reuters) - Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing will attend an Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Indonesia on April 24, a Thai foreign ministry spokesman said on Saturday, for his first known foreign trip since he staged a Feb. 1 coup. Read full story

