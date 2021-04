Category: World Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 14:20 Hits: 0

In the space of just a few years, the idea that central banks should incorporate climate considerations into their policies has gone from sounding radical to seeming like plain common sense. In fact, the overriding risk is that central banks will do too little to address climate change, rather than too much.

