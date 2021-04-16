After seeming to set outrageously low refugee cap for 2021, White House walks it back

Category: World Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 23:40 Hits: 4

The White House caused a furor early Friday among members of its own party when it issued a directive capping the number of refugees entering the country this fiscal year at 15,000, breaking an earlier pledge to set the cap at more than 60,000. The backlash from progressive Democrats and human rights activists came fast and furious and, by day's end, White House press secretary Jen Psaki issued a statement saying the refugee cap would be revised upward next month.

"The President’s directive today has been the subject of some confusion," read the statement. "We expect the President to set a final, increased refugee cap for the remainder of this fiscal year by May 15."

Less confusion, per se, and more outrage. In a statement, Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois called the 15,000 cap "unacceptable,” noting that refugees wait years for a chance at resettlement and endure extensive vetting. "Thirty-five thousand are ready," Durbin said. "Facing the greatest refugee crisis in our time there is no reason to limit the number to 15,000."

Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, co-chair of the House Progressive Caucus, was even less sparing, calling Biden's target "unconscionable." By keeping the cap at a level set by his predecessor, Jayapal said, “President Biden has broken his promise to restore our humanity.”

The outcry seems to have quickly gotten the attention of the White House. Psaki's statement said Biden had intended to set the goal much higher but had run into the realities of the hollowed-out government left by Donald Trump.

"Given the decimated refugee admissions program we inherited, and burdens on the Office of Refugee Resettlement, his initial goal of 62,500 seems unlikely," she said. Biden's directive on Friday had been an effort to "take immediate action" to reverse a Trump-era policy banning refugees from key regions around the world and enable flights from those regions to begin within days. "Today’s order did that," added Psaki.

Stay tuned. It sounds like the White House will be providing further details on the cap in mid-May.

