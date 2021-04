Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 April 2021 03:35 Hits: 5

Happy Friday! There are plans for the weekend to make, there are appointments for vaccinations to be searched for, and there’s a Republican Party continuing its efforts to gum up the works. A lot of news happened today. Here’s some of what you may have missed:

From the community:

​​​​​​​

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2026211