Under 1 Percent of Fully Vaccinated Subjects Gets Infected: CDC

The US Centers for Disease and Control (CDC) reported on Thursday that less than one percent of people who have been fully vaccinated still got infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

According to the latest data, some 5 800 out of 78 million people have been infected after receiving the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC explained in a statement that "of those who became ill, 396 individuals needed to be hospitalized, whereas 74 became seriously ill and died after contracting the virus."

The statement, shared with the media outlet The Hill, details that "about 7 percent of the recorded breakthrough cases resulted in hospitalization and about 1 percent of the people who contracted breakthrough infections died."

The specialists have noticed that breakthrough cases are always a possibility and any COVID-19 vaccine is 100 percent effective against the virus; however, these cases were reported among people of all ages that were fully vaccinated.

