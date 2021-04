Category: World Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 09:05 Hits: 6

How an unhappy teenager became a star pianist and political activist: Igor Levit gives readers a personal glimpse of his life and what drives him.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/i-want-more-igor-levit-writes-about-his-life/a-57216843?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf