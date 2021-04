Category: World Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 10:28 Hits: 6

The Moscow-based Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty is raising a case with the ECHR against Russian penalties that it says is part of a crackdown on press freedom.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-broadcaster-asks-european-court-to-halt-russian-fines/a-57223348?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf