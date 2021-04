Category: World Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 09:28 Hits: 6

Opponents of Myanmar's junta on Friday announced the formation of a national unity government, which includes ousted lawmakers, members of ethnic minority groups and figures in the anti-coup protest, according to a video statement read out on Public Voice Television.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210416-opponents-of-myanmar-s-junta-set-up-national-unity-government