Category: World Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 08:40 Hits: 5

TAIPEI: Chinese carrier drills and stepped-up incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone in recent weeks are meant to send a message to Washington to stand down and back off, security sources in Taipei say. The increased activity - which China, unusually, described as "combat drills" on Wednesday ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/china-taiwan-us-military-navy-combat-drills-sea-strait-security-14634340