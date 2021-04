Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 20:52 Hits: 4

That Japan’s prime minister is the first foreign leader to visit the Biden White House sends a powerful message of shared principles.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Foreign-Policy/2021/0415/Hosting-Japan-s-leader-first-Biden-signals-new-global-priorities?icid=rss