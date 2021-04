Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 14:52 Hits: 1

Iran’s ambassador to Moscow says Tehran has signed a contract with Russia to purchase 60 million doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-signs-deal-to-buy-60-million-sputnik-vaccine-doses-from-russia/31205682.html