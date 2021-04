Category: World Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 06:01 Hits: 4

Police said they believe the suspected gunman shot and killed himself after the incident. Multiple other people were injured in the shooting.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-indianapolis-shooter-kills-8-and-himself-at-fedex-facility/a-57222103?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf