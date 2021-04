Category: World Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 06:43 Hits: 4

As Germany struggles with its third COVID-19 wave, company doctors have said they could help accelerate the rollout of vaccination campaigns. But politicians have yet to give them the go-ahead.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-germany-s-company-doctors-ready-to-vaccinate/a-57219880?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf