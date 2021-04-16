The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: Republican whining; Trump campaign collusion; Jim Jordan won't shut up

Today in the news: After promoting false conspiracy theories in an attempt to overturn an American election, Republicans continue to whine that Joe Biden is being mean to them by proposing policies the American public strongly supports. Chicago officials release the video of police killing an unarmed 13-year-old child. And the federal government makes a new key conclusion about collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russian intelligence.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

Republicans whine about Biden's 'my way or the highway' infrastructure push. The highway, really?

Biden says the U.S. will withdraw from Afghanistan, 20 years after the War on Terror began

Chicago officials release video of police officer killing 13-year-old Adam Toledo

House Republican echoes white nationalist ‘replacement theory' during hearing

Rep. Maxine Waters tells Jim Jordan three words we've all wanted someone to say

From the community:

Treasury Department Establishes Trump Campaign Collusion With Russian Intelligence

A brief introduction to Scandinavian Americans

