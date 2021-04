Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 23:35 Hits: 3

Activists and opposition figures cried foul on Wednesday (Apr 14) after Mexico’s Senate passed legislation to require cellphone companies to gather customers’ identification and biometric data, like fingerprints or eye scans.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/mexico-moves-to-require-biometric-data-from-cellphone-users-14624332