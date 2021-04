Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 21:39 Hits: 3

Dortmund have followed Bayern out of the Champions League. But even in defeat to Manchester City in a disappointing season, there are signs that Dortmund are doing something right under immensely difficult conditions.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/borussia-dortmund-out-of-the-champions-league-but-for-how-long/a-57184716?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf