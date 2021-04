Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 21:47 Hits: 3

Irish regulators are responsible for the investigation because the US tech giant has set up its European headquarters in Dublin. It will focus on reports that more than 500 million users saw their data leaked online.

https://www.dw.com/en/facebook-ireland-opens-privacy-probe-into-tech-giant-data-breach/a-57207210