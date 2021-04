Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 22:27 Hits: 3

The Supreme Federal Court has confirmed its earlier decision to set up an investigative committee to probe Brazil's handling of the pandemic.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/brazil-s-supreme-court-greenlights-probe-into-bolsonaro-s-covid-19-response/a-57207028?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf